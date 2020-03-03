The CDC received reports of an additional 20 pediatric flu deaths between Dec 28 and Feb 22, bringing the season total to 125 — the most at this point in the season since the H1N1 pandemic of 2009.

According to the CDC’s Weekly US Influenza Surveillance Report, overall hospitalization rates among children 0-4 years old are now the highest CDC has on record at this point in the season, surpassing rates reported during the second wave of the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.

The CDC reported 15 of the 20 newly reported pediatric deaths were linked to influenza B viruses, and five were related to influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses.

For the season, 87 influenza-associated pediatric deaths were linked to influenza B viruses, and 38 deaths were tied to influenza A viruses.

In total, 32 million cases of influenza-like-illness have been reported so far this season (as of Feb 22), including 310,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 deaths, according to the CDC. The overall hospitalization rate is 52.7 per 100,000 people, with adults 65 and older (132/100,000) and adults 50-64 (69.1) have the greatest hospitalization rates, followed by a rate of 80.1 in children 0-4.

Age Group 2019-2020 Season

Cumulative Rate per 100,000 Population Overall 52.7 0-4 years 80.1 5-17 years 20.6 18-49 years 28.6 50-64 years 69.1 65+ years 132.0



The CDC reported a decrease in the number of states reporting widespread influenza activity, as 43 states, Puerto Rico and New York City had HIGH activity; five states (DE, NV, ND, OH, and OR) had MODERATE activity; Idaho and Washington DC had LOW activity; and Florida and the USVI had MINIMAL activity.