Those patients who are hospitalized due to complications from influenza tend to return to the hospital for readmission most commonly because of issues related to infection, and problems with the cardiovascular or respiratory systems, according to results published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases.

In this retrospective study, researchers analyzed data from the Tennessee Emerging Infections Program Influenza Surveillance system from 2006 to 2016, as well as the concurrent Tennessee Hospital Discharge Data System to better understand the frequency and factors associated with hospital readmission after an admission with laboratory-confirmed influenza.

Of the 2897 patients included in the study, 409 (14%) and 1364 (47%) had1 hospital readmission within 30 days and 1 year of the influenza hospitalization, respectively. Multiple readmissions occurred in 740 patients (54%). In contrast, the percentage of patients readmitted for any cause was 8% and 29% within 30 days and 1 year, respectively.