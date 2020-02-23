A student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York died from influenza, which drew attention to the severity of the virus and the devastating effects, local media reports.

Around 5:45 p.m., Shen’s roommate returned to their apartment, found him dead, and called 911, Barker said. A preliminary autopsy determined he died of influenza, Richard Crist, director of operations for Rensselaer County, said earlier this month.

The 2019-2020 flu season, which began September 29, is projected to be one of the worst in a decade, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

At least 29 million people in the US have gotten the flu and at least 16,000 people have died from it, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.