Cases of flu-related hospitalizations in Ohio have reached the highest number of the season, according to health officials.

A total of 832 people were hospitalized with the flu between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1, a 36% jump from the previous week, the Ohio Department of Health said Friday.

State Health Director Dr. Amy Acton in a release said the hospitalization numbers are “deeply concerning.”

The health department said an 11-year-old girl in Lake County northeast of Cleveland died from the flu earlier this week, the second pediatric flu death this season. A 16-year-old girl in Cuyahoga County was the first.