Influenza infection rates have dropped to a record low amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports NBC News.

In China, where the earliest wide-scale lockdown measures began, new reports of diseases including mumps, measles and some sexually transmitted diseases, have declined significantly, though influenza cases have seen the sharpest drop off.

Infections reported monthly by the county’s health ministry have dropped by over 90 percent since the beginning of the lockdown, from an average of around 290,000 cases a month to 23,000.