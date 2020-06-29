University of Tennessee students will be required to get their flu shot this fall under an emergency rule approved Friday by the university.

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd said this is an emergency rule for now. When the state legislature returns, university officials will be asking to make this rule permanent.Boyd said he expected some pushback.

“But we think this is in the best interest of our students so we’re going to insist on it,” Boyd said.

Immunizations will be required for all students, faculty and staff. Boyd said students should get any vaccines available before arriving on campuses. A vaccine for the seasonal flu may not be available until October, and Boyd said students should get them once available.