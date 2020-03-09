The worst of this year’s flu season is behind is, reported NPR Shots.

Flu is clearly a seasonal illness, with cases picking up in the fall and tapering off in the spring. Many teams around the country create computer models to predict the severity of a given season.

Each year, the CDC invites computer scientists to run enter a competition called FluSight to see which model gave the best prediction. Last year Dave Osthus, a statistician at Los Alamos National Laboratory won for a model he called Dante, which bases its predictions almost exclusively on historical patterns of disease.

He says his model, and others models he’s aware of, all say the worst of this year’s season is behind us. “That said, levels currently are still quite high,” Osthus says. “So we have good news — sort of — on the horizon, but we’re still in an elevated situation.”