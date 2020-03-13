COVID-19 was documented in 27 more nations this week, as coronavirus has now affected at least 119 out of 195 countries (61%) across the globe.

On Wednesday Mar 11, the World Health Organization declared the virus a global pandemic:

“We have made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a presser. “In the last two weeks the number of COVID-19 cases outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled. In the coming weeks we expect to see the number of infections, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher.”



In total, 135,318 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide as of Mar 13, 1330 UTC, along with 4,981 deaths.

While mainland China still has the greatest number of cases and deaths, fatalities continue to grow internationally. Italy, Iran and Spain have reported 1,016/429/90 deaths, respectively. India reported its first COVID-19-related death on Mar 13 in a 76-year-old man with preexisting conditions who had visited Saudi Arabia, CNN reported. A total of 74 cases have been reported in India, the world’s second most populous nation (1.37 billion people).

In the last three weeks, 90 nations have confirmed their first COVID-19 case:

ALBANIA 🇦🇱 (23 cases, 1 death)

The first COVID-19 cases in Albania were reported on Mar 8 in a group of six people, including two men who traveled back from Italy, Reuters reported. One of the men subsequently infected four members of his family, according to Reuters. The country also reported its first death related to the virus on Mar 11, a 73-year-old patient who had underlying conditions and was being treated for pneumonia.

BANGLADESH 🇧🇩 (3 cases)

Three cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Bangladesh on Mar 8, Reuters reported. Two of the patients returned from a trip to Italy and the third case is a relation of one of the two travelers, according to Reuters. The United States has mobilized $2.5 million to assist the country in infection control, the Daily Star reported.

BOLIVIA 🇧🇴 (3 cases)

Bolivia’s first two cases of COVID-19 were documented on Mar 11, Anadolu Agency reported. A third was diagnosed on Mar 12. Two female patients age 60 and 64 were confirmed to have the virus after returning from Italy. But according to Reuters, one of the patients was turned away from as many as four hospitals who refused to treat her.

BRUNEI 🇧🇳 (11 cases)

Coronavirus was first reported in the small country of Brunei on Mar 9 in a 53-year-old male patient who had returned from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, The Star reported. Three days later, the country documented 10 additional cases, all of which were linked to the original patient, who had attended a religious event called the tabligh in Sri Petalingan, Malaysia.

BULGARIA 🇧🇬 (23 cases, 1 death)

Twenty-three cases of COVID-19 and one death have been reported in Bulgaria in the last five days. The country’s first four cases were documented on Mar 8, as per Reuters, but an additional wave of cases were diagnosed including 16 new cases on Mar 12, Novinite.com reported. A 66-year old woman from Sofia who had underlying heart condition was Bulgaria’s first fatality on Mar 12, according to Balkan Insight.

BURKINA FASO 🇧🇫 (2 cases)

The country of Burkina Faso documented its first two cases of COVID-19 on Mar 10, Anadolu Agency reported. The patients are a husband and wife, the latter of which had recently returned from a trip to France, the country’s health minister said.

CHANNEL ISLANDS 🇬🇧 (Jersey 2 cases, Guernsey 1)

Three cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United Kingdom’s Channel Islands. The first case was reported Mar 9 on the island of Guernsey and was related to travel from Tenerife in the Canary Islands, local media reported. The second case and third case were reported on the island of Jersey on Mar 10 and Mar 11 and were each related to travel from northern Italy.

Note: The Channel Islands are officially part of the United Kingdom and are not included in the above count of 20 countries. They are included here because the presence of the coronavirus demonstrates the continued spread through Europe.

CÔTE D’IVOIRE 🇨🇮 (1 case)

On Mar 11, Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) confirmed its first case of coronavirus and the sixth country in West Africa. According to Reuters, the 45-year-old male citizen had recently traveled to Italy and is hospitalized in stable condition.

CUBA 🇨🇺 (4 cases)

Cuba’s first three cases of COVID-19 was confirmed on Mar 11 in three Italian tourists visiting the town of Trinidad. According to NBC News, Cuban citizens are being urged to make their own PPE masks.

CYPRUS 🇨🇾 (6 cases)

Cyprus confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus on Mar 9, including a doctor who worked at a Cyprus hospital before being diagnosed, Reuters reported. The 64-year-old heart surgeon returned from the UK and later tested positive. In response, the country’s health ministry closed schools, banned large church gatherings, and temporarily closed admissions to the same hospital. In addition, on Mar 10, a German tourist became the first confirmed case in Northern Cyprus, The Local reported.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO 🇨🇩 (1 case)

A Congolese man traveling from France was diagnosed at the first COVID-19 case in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. According to Business Insider, the man was quarantined at the airport in Kinshasa. The arrival of COVID-19 means the DRC is now battling five infectious disease outbreaks: Ebola, HIV/AIDS, Cholera, Measles, and Coronavirus.

ETHIOPIA 🇪🇹 (1 case)

Ethiopia has reported its first case of coronavirus on Mar 13 in a Japanese citizen who traveled from Burkina Faso to the country on March 4, according to CNN. The 48-year-old patient is in isolation and is reportedly in stable condition, CNN reports.

GABON 🇬🇦(1 case)

Gabon’s first case of coronavirus was diagnosed Mar 13 in a 27-year-old man who had returned from France on Mar 8. According to Reuters, the virus continues to spread throughout West Africa. After Nigeria’s first case on Feb 28, seven other West African nations have confirmed the virus: Togo, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Gabon.

GHANA 🇬🇭 (2 cases)

According to Reuters, Ghana’s health ministry confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19 on Mar 13. Two patients who had returned recently from Norway and Turkey were diagnosed and isolated.

GUYANA 🇬🇾 (1 case, 1 death)

Guyana reported its first coronavirus infection and death on Mar 12 in a 52-year-old Guyanese female with diabetes and hypertension. According to the New York Carib News, the patient had arrived from the United States on Mar 5 and died a day after seeking medical attention and before being diagnosed with the virus.

HONDURAS 🇭🇳 (2 cases)

Two cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Honduras on Mar 11. According to Belize Breaking News, а рrеgnаnt wоmаn who traveled from Ѕраіn has tested positive and has been hоѕріtаlіzеd. In addition, a 37-уеаr-оld Ноndurаn wоmаn traveling from Ѕwіtzеrlаnd tested positive and ѕеlf-іѕоlаted аt hеr hоmе.

JAMAICA 🇯🇲 (2 cases)

The first case of coronavirus in the Caribbean nation of Jamaica was confirmed on Mar 11. According to The Daily Mail, a British woman who has joint citizenship was visiting the island to attend a funeral and later tested positive for the virus. A second case was reported in an employee of the US embassy in Jamaica, according to Trinidad and Tobago News Day.

KAZAKHSTAN 🇰🇿 (2 cases)

Two cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Kazakhstan on Mar 13, CNN reported. The cases were both Kazakhstan nationals who had recently returned from Germany, according to the country’s health minister.

KENYA 🇰🇪 (1 case)

Kenya’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Mar 12, according to Bloomberg News. The 27-year-old female national had returned from the US via London, Kenya’s health secretary said.

MALDIVES 🇲🇻 (8 cases)

The Maldives, a small archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean, reported its first two cases of COVID-19 on Mar 7 in two staff of a hotel resort. Reuters reported that the two cases were likely linked to an Italian tourist who left the island and later tested positive in Italy. Maldives implemented travel restrictions on several islands to prevent spread.

MALTA 🇲🇹 (6 cases)

A 12-year-old Italian girl who lives in Malta was the country’s first case of COVID-19 on Mar 7, Reuters reported. The girl was hospitalized for treatment and the Malta health minister said she “is doing well.”

MOLDOVA 🇲🇩 (3 cases)

Moldova’s first coronavirus case was documented on Mar 9 in a 48-year-old woman who arrived from Milan, Balkan Insight reported.

MONGOLIA 🇲🇳 (1 case)

A French national working in Mongolia was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Mar 9 and is the country’s first case. According to Reuters, the patient is a 57-year-old man who traveled from France through Moscow to Mongolia.

PANAMA 🇵🇦 (11 cases, 1 death)

The first COVID-19 death in Central America was reported in Panama on Mar 11, after the country’s first confirmed case occurred Mar 10. According to National Post, Panama responded on Mar 11 by closing all public and private schools until at least April 7, following Peru, which did so earlier the same day.

PARAGUAY 🇵🇾 (5 cases)

On Mar 8, Paraguay reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19, Reuters reported. The country later closed all public schools and large-scale public events for 15 days beginning Mar 10, according to Reuters.

REUNION ISLAND 🇫🇷 (1 case)

According to Bloomberg News, the French territory of Reunion Island confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Mar 11. The patient was an 80-year-old man who arrived from Paris.

Note: Reunion Island, which is located off the East coast of Madagascar, is an overseas department and region of the French Republic and is not included in the above count of 21 countries. It is listed here because the presence of the coronavirus demonstrates the continued spread of the virus through Africa.

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 🇹🇹 (1 case)

According to the country’s health minister, Trinidad and Tobago confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Mar 12. The 52-year-old patient traveled from Switzerland on Mar 9 and self-isolated even before he began experiencing symptoms, Trinidad Express reported.

TURKEY 🇹🇷 (1 case)

Turkey’s first case of coronavirus was reported on Mar 11 in a citizen who had returned from abroad. According to Al Jazeera, the specific country the infected patient visited was not disclosed by health authorities, who instead urged all Turkish citizens to avoid traveling out of the country.

SAINT VINCENT & THE GRENADINES 🇻🇨 (1 case)

The Caribbean nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Mar 11. According to St Lucia Online, the patient is a Vincentian female who had returned to the island from the United Kingdom on March 7.