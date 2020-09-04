The American Thoracic Society hosted a panel of pulmonary physicians to discuss topics such as the announcement of FDA approval for convalescent plasma, production and deployment of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the latest in drug trials, treatment protocols and survival rates.

Featured on the panel were:

Dr. Gabriel Lockhart – Pulmonologist in the division of pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine at National Jewish Health

Dr. Kenneth Lyn-Kew – Associate Professor & pulmonologist at National Jewish Health

Dr. William Janssen – Section Head, Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Section of Critical Care Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Department of Medicine at National Jewish Health.

Click here to view the panel recording.

COVID panel with ATS docs 8-27-2020 from Newswise on Vimeo.