According to the New York Times, a genetic study of COVID-19 patients found that those with Type A blood had a 50% greater likelihood to need oxygen or ventilation. If this is the case, DNA tests may provide insight on which patients may be more likely to need critical care.

Geneticists have been scouring our DNA for clues. Now, a study by European scientists is the first to document a strong statistical link between genetic variations and Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Variations at two spots in the human genome are associated with an increased risk of respiratory failure in patients with Covid-19, the researchers found. One of these spots includes the gene that determines blood types.