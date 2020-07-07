Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro, who is the second major world leader to test positive (UK prime minister Boris Johnson was the first), has “consistently downplayed the dangers of the virus” according to NPR.

[Bolsonaro] has called the coronavirus “a little flu,” accused the media of hysteria and campaigned against the shutdowns implemented by local leaders.

Brazil currently has the second-most reported coronavirus infections in the world with 1,668,589 cases and 66,741 deaths documented as of Jul 7. The United States has 2,993,760 reported cases and 131,457 deaths.