The CDC has updated its list of potential symptoms of COVID-19 infection to include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a loss of taste or smell. These conditions are in addition to previously-published symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

CDC says the symptoms may appear as early as two days and as late as 14 days after infection.

The additions come as health experts’ understanding of the confounding disease evolves. The CDC previously listed fever, cough and shortness of breath as symptoms. Shortness of breath was tweaked to “shortness of breath or difficulty breathing” by the CDC.

Read more at www.usatoday.com



Image credit: NIAID. Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland.