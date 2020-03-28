An infant in Chicago who tested positive for coronavirus died on Saturday, the first infant COVID-19 death in the United States. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the infant was under one year of age.

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”

The agency also announced 465 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois with 13 new deaths, including the infant. Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness, and more than 85% of deaths in Illinois are among individuals 60 years of age and older. However, people of all ages are suffering severe illness.

The following Illinois counties reported deaths:

Cook County: infant, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 70s, female 80s, male 80s

McHenry County: male 50s

Kane County: 2 males 70s

Lake County: female 90s

Will County: female 90s

More information is on the Illinois Department of Health‘s website.