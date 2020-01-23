According to CNN.com, the death toll from the 2019-nCoV coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China has risen to 17 with 555 total cases reported so far.

On Wednesday, the Chinese city of Wuhan — where the virus was first identified — said it would “temporarily” close its airport and railway stations for departing passengers. All public transport services will also be suspended, as authorities attempt to contain the virus.

The city lockdown begins at 10 am local time Thursday (9 pm ET Wednesday), according to an announcement from the city’s coronavirus command center.

Cases have also been reported in [the United States], South Korea, Thailand and Japan, and suspected cases detected in Australia. Worldwide, a total of 555 cases have been confirmed since the outbreak was detected in mid-December.