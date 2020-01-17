The World Health Organization says a traveler from China now in Thailand is the country’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus that originated in China’s Wuhan province.

According to WHO, there have been 41 confirmed cases of infection with the novel strain of coronavirus — down from the 59 cases initially reported by Chinese authorities last week. Among these cases, one person has died, according to WHO, which noted that the deceased patient had serious underlying medical conditions.

Authorities reported that there have been no new cases detected in Wuhan since Jan 3. However, the traveler in Thailand was identified and hospitalized on Jan 8.