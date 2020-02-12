The United States confirmed its 13th case of 2019-nCoV coronavirus this week in a San Diego man who had been evacuated from Wuhan, China.

The man had originally been cleared due to a lab error, CNBC reports, but researchers later realized the mistake. The patient, who had been in quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (San Diego), was then transferred to UC San Diego Health facility for observation and treatment.



Worldwide, the virus has infected over 45,000 people, including 175 outside of mainland China, according to data from Johns Hopkins research. A total of 1,118 people have died, all but two in mainland China.

On Tuesday the World Health Organization renamed the virus COVID-19, for COronaVIrus Disease 2019 (when it originated). According to the WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the name will allow for standardization while not stigmatizing any geographic regions.

“Under agreed guidelines…we had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease. Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks,” Ghebreyesus said in a media briefing.

According to Ghebreyesus, WHO has called for $675 million for preparedness and response operations to the virus. “If we invest now in rational and evidence-based interventions, we have a realistic chance of stopping this outbreak,” he said.

“You strike hard when the window of opportunity is there. That’s what we’re saying to the rest of the world. Let’s be serious in using the window of opportunity we have. … If we don’t, we could have far more cases – and far higher costs – on our hands. I don’t think anybody wants that,” he added.

“This is a common enemy.”



Photo credit: CDC’s Public Health Image Library. PHIL ID #23313.

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically.