Greenland’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on March 16, as coronavirus has spread across more than two-thirds of the globe and has even infected HBO ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kristofer Hivju. Hivju, who played GoT’s “Tormond Giantsbane” for seven seasons, was confirmed positive in Norway.

According to an Instagram post by Hivju, he has mild symptoms and said he and his family “are in good health” and are self-isolating. He urged followers to consult their country’s CDC website and to do what they can to not spread the virus.

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!” Hivju wrote.



In Greenland, which is officially an autonomous Arctic territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, a patient in Nuuk, its capital, was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Mar 16. According to The Straits Times, the patient has been placed in home isolation.

In response, the island advised against any nonessential flights to or from Greenland, according to The Straits Times, which reported the island had already placed restrictions on public gatherings of more than 100 people.

Denmark, meanwhile, has confirmed over 900 cases of COVID-19 as of Mar 16, including 18 cases in the autonomous Faroe Islands.



Photo credit (Hivju): ID 90412175 © Laurence Agron | Dreamstime.com

Photo credit (COVID-19): National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH. MERS virus particles. Colorized transmission electron micrograph MERS virus particles (blue) found near the periphery of an infected VERO E6 cell (yellow).