COVID-19 was documented in *5* more nations last week, as coronavirus has now affected at least 178 out of 195 countries (91.2%) across the globe.

All five nations reporting the virus in the week of Mar 29 to Apr 5 were in Africa, which means only African nations out of 54 remain coronavirus-free.



In total, 1,276,302 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide as of Apr 6, 0700 UTC, along with 69,527 deaths. In the last six weeks, *150* nations have confirmed their first COVID-19 case:

BOTSWANA 🇧🇼 (6 cases)

The first three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Botswana on Mar 30, according to the country’s health minister. Reuters reported the patients had recently traveled to Britain and Thailand and were promptly quarantined.

BURUNDI 🇧🇮 (3 cases)

Two Burundi nationals became the country’s first known cases of coronavirus on Mar 31. According to Reuters, one patient had traveled from Rwanda and the second from Dubai.

FALKLAND ISLANDS (UK) 🇫🇰 (1 case)

The first coronavirus case in the remote South Atlantic Falkland Islands was reported on Apr 3. According to a Twitter post by the country’s chief medical officer, the patient is in stable condition and is isolated.

Note: The Falkland Islands are officially a British overseas territory and are not included in the above count of nations.

SIERRA LEONE 🇸🇱 (6 cases)

Sierra Leone’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Mar 31, according to RFI news. The patient is a 37-year-old national who traveled from France via Air Brussels on Mar 16.

SOUTH SUDAN (JUBA) 🇸🇸 (1 case)

The nation of South Sudan confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Apr 5 in a 29-year old female patient traveling from Ethiopia, Reuters reported. South Sudan’s first case means only three nations in Africa have yet to report coronavirus.

Sudan (Khartoum) confirmed its first case on Mar 13 and currently has 12 known infections.

WESTERN SAHARA 🇪🇭 (4 cases)

Western Sahara’s first cases of coronavirus was confirmed on Apr 4 by the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara.