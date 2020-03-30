The surgeon general has announced that vaping could cause more serious COVID-19 infections in young people, who may have already compromised their lungs.

“People who are chronically vaping are doing damage to their lungs. They don’t realize it until they get an infection, an insult into their respiratory system, which the COVID-19 virus is,” Dr. Dean Drosnes said.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, the vaping epidemic among young Americans caused a spike in serious lung injuries.