The states of Maryland, Ohio and Kentucky have closed all K-12 schools for at least two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (MD for 2 weeks, OH and KY for 3 weeks.)

The Maryland school closure came as the state reported its first case of community spread of COVID-19, that is, a patient contracted the virus from an unknown source not related to travel, the Baltimore Sun reports.



A hospital in Bel Air, MD will open a drive-in COVID-19 testing center for physician-ordered tests, the Baltimore Sun reports. The hospital, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, will use its ER parking lot to collecting samples from patients, who will be able to remain in their cars.

In Ohio, governor Mike DeWine has also banned public gatherings over 100 people, 13ABC reported. The ban will not apply to airports and other major transit centers, nor medical facilities or retail/grocery stores, 13ABC reported.

Washington governor Jay Inslee had announced on Mar 11 that all Seattle public schools would close for two weeks, but that shutdown has yet to expand to other systems or counties in the state.

Elsewhere, public spaces and venues around the country are closing down at rapid pace.

Disneyland in Anaheim, California announced on Thursday that it would close beginning Mar 14 through Mar 31. The park said it was “in the best interests of our guests and employees [to proceed] with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.”

Disney’s parks in Orlando, including Walt Disney World, remain open.

In New York City, the Broadway League has shut down all Broadway theater performances beginning Mar 12 at 5:00pm until the week of Apr 13, Variety.com reported.

Other major closures or cancellations in the last 24 hours include: