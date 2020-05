Doctors are telling COVID-19 patients discharge from the hospital to expect fatigue for an extended period of time, WKRC Cincinnati reports.

“I tell all of my post-hospital patients you’re going to be tired for a month. You’re going to be tired for six weeks,” said Dr. Stephen Cleves, an internal medicine specialist at TriHealth. “A lot of people go home on oxygen. Plan on using that oxygen for several weeks possibly before you bounce back.”