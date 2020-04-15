The United States once again reported its highest coronavirus death toll in a single day on April 14, the same day it crossed 25,000 deaths and 600,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A total of 2,407 Americans died of COVID-19 on Apr 14, with 26,945 new cases reported. The total number of confirmed cases in the US now stands at 609,516, with 26,047 deaths. The US now accounts for 31% of all coronavirus cases worldwide, and 20% of fatalities.



The global coronavirus total stands at 127,492 deaths and 2,011,824 known cases spread across 180 nations. It took over 3 months for the world to register one million cases of coronavirus on April 2, but only twelve more days to reach two million infections.

The two million mark was crossed the same day that the United States announced it would cut all funding of the World Health Organization. President Trump made the announcement at a briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Tuesday.

“Today, I’m instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” the President said on Tuesday.

“With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America’s generosity has been put to the best use possible. The reality is that the WHO fail to adequately obtain, vet and share information in a timely and transparent fashion. The world depends on the WHO to work with countries to ensure that accurate information about international health threats is shared in a timely manner, and if it’s not to independently tell the world the truth about what is happening. The WHO failed in this basic duty and must be held accountable.”

Image credit: NIAID. Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a VERO E6 cell (blue) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (orange), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland.