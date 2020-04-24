A Silicon-Valley company that uses drones to deliver medical supplies has used its unmanned aircraft to deliver COVID-19 test samples from rural areas in Ghana to medical facilities for testing.

It’s the first time that autonomous drones have been used to make regular long-range deliveries into densely populated urban areas, and it’s the first time that drones have been used to deliver COVID-19 test samples.

The service began April 17, when 51 COVID-19 test samples collected from patients at rural health facilities were transported to Zipline’s distribution center in Omenako, Ghana.