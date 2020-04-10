The FDA has sent a warning letter to well-known conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his claims that toothpaste, mouthwash and other products can help prevent coronavirus.

The agency states that by making these claims Jones is promoting illegal, unapproved drugs, which can carry financial penalties and risk product seizures by government agents.

The letter gives Jones’ company, Infowars.com, 48 hours to remove or correct the false material. FDA warnings are not legally binding, but the agency can take individuals to court if they are ignored.

Source: AP news