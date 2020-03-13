The Kansas department of health confirmed the state’s first coronavirus-related fatality in a male patient in his 70s who was tested and confirmed to have COVID-19 after his death, KCTV reported. Governor Laura Kelly declared a state of emergency in Kansas, which has seen five COVID-19 cases.
The Kansas case brings the death toll in the United States to 41 people, as of Mar 12, 11:30pm ET. Seven states have now reported COVID-19 related deaths:
- Washington State (31)
- California (4)
- Florida (2)
- New Jersey (1)
- South Dakota (1)
- Georgia (1)
- Kansas (1)
A total of at least 1,663 coronavirus cases now exist in the United States. Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia have reported COVID-19 cases, after Alaska and Maine confirmed their first infections on Mar 12.
Alaska’s case was confirmed Mar 12 in an adult male who traveled through Anchorage International Airport on a cargo flight, Anchorage Daily News reported. According to the state’s chief medical officer, the man was a “foreign national” and was tested, treated, and quarantined at an Anchorage hospital.
In Maine, a female patient who serves as a Navy reservist was diagnosed as the state’s first COVID-19 case. According to the Maine’s Governor Janet Mills, the Androscoggin County woman in her 50s recently returned from overseas duty in a country where coronavirus is widespread, Bangor Daily News reported. She is reportedly not hospitalized.
Alaska and Maine’s cases mean three states — Alabama, Idaho, and West Virginia — are the last remaining US states without documented infections.
Photo credit: NIAID-RML. Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. The virus shown was isolated from a patient in the US.