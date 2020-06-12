A 102-year old woman born during the 1918 Influenza Pandemic died on June 2, 2020 from COVID-19, according to KOCO News 5 ABC.
Frances Jordan Banks, who served as an Army Nurse during World War II, died in Cape Elizabeth, Maine on June 2.
Frances Jordan Banks was born during one pandemic and recently died from another. The 102-year-old woman became one of Maine’s latest COVID-19 deaths on June 2.Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, often says each person who dies from coronavirus complications is not just a statistic and that each one is someone meaningful to someone else.