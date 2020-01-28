UPDATED January 28, 2020.

Germany has confirmed three additional cases of China coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to four, Reuters reported on Jan 28. The three new cases all worked at the same company in Bavaria as the first confirmed case, according to Reuters.



On January 27, German health officials confirmed the nation’s first case of Wuhan China coronavirus in a 33-yr old man near Munich. The case could be Europe’s first human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus, according to CNN.

A man from the district of Starnberg contracted the virus, the statement read. The patient is being monitored medically and has been isolated, according to the State Office for Health and Food Safety. The patient is also “clinically in good condition.” The Bavarian Ministry of Health considers the risk of infection for the people of Bavaria currently as low.

