US and EU students graduating medical schools are quickly being placed into hospitals to support the healthcare response to COVID-19, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some students are even being asked to work in specialties they did not pursue in medical school.

“We finished exams in March, and two days later we were asked if we would volunteer to work in hospitals. We didn’t even have our results then,” said Caroline Olabisi, 29, who trained in London. Some of her final exams were canceled because of safety concerns.

“They just sent us an email saying we’d been awarded the degree on the same day as we got our results.” She started work in a London hospital three weeks ago.