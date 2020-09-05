A study of more than 22,000 patients in South Africa found that patients with tuberculosis or HIV had a greater risk of death from COVID-19 compared to non-TB/non-HIV COVID-19 patients. Patients who previously had tuberculosis also had an increased mortality risk from coronavirus, according to the data published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Of the patients analyzed, 16% were HIV positive and 22,308 had a COVID-19 diagnosis, of whom 625 (2.8%) died. HIV was associated with COVID-19 mortality (adjusted HR = 2.14), as was previous tuberculosis (aHR = 1.51) and current tuberculosis (aHR = 2.7.

COVID-19 death was also associated with increasing age, diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and male sex.