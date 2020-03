Editor’s note: We will update this list as new cases are reported.

Original Post: Mar 30, 2300 UTC

Last Update: N/A



Since Thailand, Japan and South Korea reported the first cases of COVID-19 outside China on January 20, the novel coronavirus has swept across much of the globe — 89% of it, in fact. As of March 30, a total of 173 nations have reported infections of the novel coronavirus. Botswana, in southern Africa, became the most recent country added to the list on Mar 30.

But the virus has not reached every nation, yet.



According to data from Johns Hopkins University and individual search data on each country researched by RT magazine, 22 nations and 10 territories have yet to report infections.

Those 22 nations (and 10 territories) are as follows: (listed by continent/region)

AFRICA (6)

Burundi ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ฎ Lesotho ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡ธ Malawi ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ผ Sierra Leone ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฑ South Sudan ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ธ Western Sahara ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ญ

ASIA (3)

*North Korea ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ต Tajikistan ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ฏ Turkmenistan ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ฒ *North Korea has reportedly asked for aid to fight coronavirus privately, while publicly citing zero infections in the country.

AUSTRALIA & OCEANIA (12)

The following countries have not reported any COVID-19 infections:

Cook Islands ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฐ Federated States of Micronesia ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ฒ Kingdom of Tonga ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ด Kiribati ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ฎ Marshall Islands ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ญ Nauru ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ท Niue ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡บ Palau ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ผ Samoa ๐Ÿ‡ผ๐Ÿ‡ธ *Solomon Islands ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ง Tuvalu ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ป Vanuatu ๐Ÿ‡ป๐Ÿ‡บ *No reported cases yet but 3 tests pending results as of Mar 30



The following territories have not reported cases: (not included in above count of nations)

American Samoa ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ธ Easter Island / Rapa Nui (Chile) ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Northern Mariana Islands ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ต Pitcairn Islands ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ณ Tokelau ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ฐ Wallis and Futuna ๐Ÿ‡ผ๐Ÿ‡ซ

CARIBBEAN

All nations have reported COVID-19.

The following territories have no reported cases: (not included in above count of nations)

Anguilla (UK) ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ฎ Caribbean Netherlands (NED) ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ (Bonaire,ย Saba, andย Sint Eustatius) Turks & Caicos (UK) ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡จ

EUROPE

All nations have reported COVID-19.

MIDDLE EAST (1)

*Yemen ๐Ÿ‡พ๐Ÿ‡ช *Only Yemen has not reported a case of COVID-19 in the Middle East, though experts say surveillance may be impossible due to a lack of basic healthcare and the country’s ongoing civil war, The New York Times reported.

NORTH AMERICA

All nations have reported COVID-19. [See above for list of Caribbean nations/territories.]

SOUTH AMERICA

All nations have reported COVID-19.

The following South Atlantic and Eastern Pacific territories have no reported cases: (not included in above count of nations)