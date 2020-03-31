Editor’s note: We will update this list as new cases are reported.

Original Post: Mar 30, 2300 UTC

Last Update: N/A



Since Thailand, Japan and South Korea reported the first cases of COVID-19 outside China on January 20, the novel coronavirus has swept across much of the globe — 89% of it, in fact. As of March 30, a total of 173 nations have reported infections of the novel coronavirus. Botswana, in southern Africa, became the most recent country added to the list on Mar 30.

But the virus has not reached every nation, yet.



According to data from Johns Hopkins University and individual search data on each country researched by RT magazine, 22 nations and 10 territories have yet to report infections.

Those 22 nations (and 10 territories) are as follows: (listed by continent/region)

AFRICA (6)

Burundi 🇧🇮 Lesotho 🇱🇸 Malawi 🇲🇼 Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 South Sudan 🇸🇸 Western Sahara 🇪🇭

ASIA (3)

*North Korea 🇰🇵 Tajikistan 🇹🇯 Turkmenistan 🇹🇲 *North Korea has reportedly asked for aid to fight coronavirus privately, while publicly citing zero infections in the country.

AUSTRALIA & OCEANIA (12)

The following countries have not reported any COVID-19 infections:

Cook Islands 🇨🇰 Federated States of Micronesia 🇫🇲 Kingdom of Tonga 🇹🇴 Kiribati 🇰🇮 Marshall Islands 🇲🇭 Nauru 🇳🇷 Niue 🇳🇺 Palau 🇵🇼 Samoa 🇼🇸 *Solomon Islands 🇸🇧 Tuvalu 🇹🇻 Vanuatu 🇻🇺 *No reported cases yet but 3 tests pending results as of Mar 30



The following territories have not reported cases: (not included in above count of nations)

American Samoa 🇦🇸 Easter Island / Rapa Nui (Chile) 🇨🇱 Northern Mariana Islands 🇲🇵 Pitcairn Islands 🇵🇳 Tokelau 🇹🇰 Wallis and Futuna 🇼🇫

CARIBBEAN

All nations have reported COVID-19.

The following territories have no reported cases: (not included in above count of nations)

Anguilla (UK) 🇦🇮 Caribbean Netherlands (NED) 🇳🇱 (Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius) Turks & Caicos (UK) 🇹🇨

EUROPE

All nations have reported COVID-19.

MIDDLE EAST (1)

*Yemen 🇾🇪 *Only Yemen has not reported a case of COVID-19 in the Middle East, though experts say surveillance may be impossible due to a lack of basic healthcare and the country’s ongoing civil war, The New York Times reported.

NORTH AMERICA

All nations have reported COVID-19. [See above for list of Caribbean nations/territories.]

SOUTH AMERICA

All nations have reported COVID-19.

The following South Atlantic and Eastern Pacific territories have no reported cases: (not included in above count of nations)