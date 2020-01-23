Macau has canceled its upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations as fears of a viral outbreak of the Wuhan China coronavirus loom, CNN.com reported.

Two cases of 2019-nCoV have been confirmed in Macau so far and the Macau Government Tourism Office opted to cancel events planned from January 25 to February 8, 2020, according to MacauBusiness.com.

Macau News Agency (MNA) contacted the MGTO to inquire on the full list of cancelled events with the department stating it would provide the list afterward. In its statement, today tourism services only indicated the Blessing Ceremony of the Celebration of the Year of the Rat Parade scheduled for today at 11:00am had been cancelled, with the parade previously planned for January 27 and February 1.

