Five major US airports recently issued measles warnings due to infected patients traveling during the holidays.

The warnings were issued to travelers at Los Angeles International, Denver International, Austin-Bergstrom International, Richmond International, and Chicago O’Hare international airports. The Austin-Chicago-Richmond cases are from the same traveler, USA Today reported. More specific information follows:

Austin-Bergstrom International

Austin, Tx health officials say a man infected with measles in Europe visited several Austin-area locations from Dec 14 through Dec 17 before boarding a United Airlines flight from Austin-Bergstrom International to Chicago O’Hare. Read more at www.statesman.com

Chicago O’Hare International Airport

Chicago health officials issued an alert that the same infected patient traveled through O’Hare International Airport on two different dates: Dec 12 from 3:30 to 7:00 pm through Terminal 3, then again on Dec 17 from 4:30 to 8:00 pm through Terminal 1. Read more at www.chicago.gov

Richmond International Airport

The same Chicago O’Hare traveler arrived at Richmond International airport on Dec 17 between 9:00 pm and 11:45 pm. Read more at www.vdh.virginia.gov/

Los Angeles International Airport

Three children infected with measles traveled through Los Angeles International Airport Dec 11 between 6:50 am and 12:00 pm, according to the LA Times. The children, who were traveling from New Zealand and on to Denver, were in LAX Terminals 4 and 5. Read more at www.latimes.com

Denver International Airport

The three infected children traveling from New Zealand via Los Angeles arrived in Denver International Airport on Dec 11 and were later taken to Colorado Children’s Hospital, according to the Denver Post. Federal health officials are warning anyone at the airport Dec 11 between 1:15 and 5:45 pm or at Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Anschutz Campus Emergency Department Dec 12 between 1:00 and 7:30 pm may have been exposed. Read more at www.denverpost.com