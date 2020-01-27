Women’s soccer qualifying matches for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics have been moved from Nanjing, China to Sydney, Australia due to fears of coronavirus outbreak, according to CNN.com.

The move comes at the same time that the International Tennis Federation has relocated its Fed Cup qualifying event from Dongguan, China to Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, BBC News reports.



Meanwhile, Beijing has reported its first death related to the Wuhan coronavirus, which brings the global death toll to 82 with over 2,700 infected, according to Channel News Asia.

The virus continues to spread outside China as well:

Australia confirmed its fifth case of China coronavirus was a woman who took the final flight out of Wuhan before the Chinese government imposed its travel ban.

was a woman who took the final flight out of Wuhan before the Chinese government imposed its travel ban. Singapore’s fifth confirmed case was a Chinese national who arrived from Wuhan on January 18.

was a Chinese national who arrived from Wuhan on January 18. France reported three cases of the virus last week in Paris (2) and Bordeaux (1) with another 15 people under observation.

of the virus last week in Paris (2) and Bordeaux (1) with another 15 people under observation. Canada’s first two cases — a husband and wife in Ontario — were confirmed on Monday as another 19 patients are being tested for the virus.

Country Total cases

(as of Jan 26 unless noted) China (incl. Hong Kong, Taipei, Macau) 1,985 Japan 3 Republic of Korea 2 Vietnam 2 Singapore 5* (as of Jan 27) Australia 5* (as of Jan 27) Malaysia 3 Thailand 5 Nepal 1 Canada 2* (as of Jan 27) France 3 United States 5* (as of Jan 27) Total 2,019

(Jan 26, with updates above) Source: World Health Organization



The CDC issued an update on Jan 27 that reported 26 US states had patients under investigation, including the previously reported five cases, plus 32 negative tests and 73 tests still pending.