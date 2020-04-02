COVID-19 infections have just reached 1,000,000 worldwide, climbing by 47% in the last week from 531,865 cases on Mar 26.

Nearly 1-in-4 coronavirus cases (23.6%) have been reported in the United States (236,040), but at least 176 nations have confirmed infections.

Globally, 51,434 deaths have been reported, as well as between 204,000-210,000 recovered patients, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) and Worldometer.

Since the World Health Organization declared the virus a global pandemic on Mar 11, reported cases have increased eightfold, from 126,214 to now over 1,000,000.