Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla cautioned that those who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine will become a “weak link” that allows the virus to spread, reports CNBC.

Bourla, whose company is in late-stage testing for a potential inoculation, said he understands the public’s concerns about vaccines, which are being developed in record time. He said Pfizer will only request authorization from the Food and Drug Administration after data shows that its vaccine is safe and effective.

But he also said people who decide against taking the vaccine once available “will not only affect their lives.”

They “will affect the lives of others because if they don’t vaccinate, they will become the weak link that will allow this virus to replicate,” he told NBC’s “TODAY.”