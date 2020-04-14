A pregnant 27-year-old respiratory therapist suffering from COVID-19 gave birth while in a medically-induced coma on Apr 1.

Andrea Primachenko was admitted to a Vancouver hospital for COVID 19 on March 24 while 33 weeks pregnant, KGW8-NBC reported. Her condition worsened and she was intubated and placed in a medically induced coma when doctors decided to induce birth.

Primachenko spent 17 days in the hospital, 10 of them intubated and on a ventilator. She was released from the hospital on Saturday (Apr 12), has not yet been able to hold her daughter, Ava, who remains in the neonatal intensive care unit. She has been able to see her via FaceTime, and her daughter, who weighs 4.5 pounds, has tested negative for COVID-19.

