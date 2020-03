According to an article by WTVD in North Carolina, retired respiratory therapists have applied to the state’s respiratory care board for reinstatement to help staff hospitals to fight COVID-19. The North Carolina Respiratory Care Board said it processed nearly 100 applications from former RTs.

The board waived requirements for continuing education. It also waived those requirements for people on inactive status. In addition, they’ve dropped the $75 late renewal fee of any license.

Read more at www.abc11.com

Loading…