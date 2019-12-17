The Samoa measles epidemic has now killed 73 people and infected 5,267 as the government has extended the island’s state of emergency to Dec 29.

According to a post on the government’s Facebook page, the measure bars children up to age 14 from attending public gatherings. It also requires all children up to age 14 to show proof of immunization before boarding a ferry for inter-island travel.

New Zealand’s government on Dec 14 announced that it would contribute $1 million to the UNICEF and World Health Organization (WHO) Pacific regional action plan for measles.

