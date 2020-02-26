Health officials in Brazil confirmed South America’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus in a 61-year-old man who traveled from Italy. The infection means COVID-19 has now reached all six continents.

According to the Associated Press, the patient contracted the virus in Italy, where he had spent two weeks in northern Italy’s Lombardy region. Italy currently has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in Europe, with 374 cases and 12 deaths.

Brazil’s national health agency Anvisa has been working to map all contact the man had with others, and on Tuesday requested the manifest of the flight he took to investigate other possible cases. The Health Ministry said that the man received some 30 family members at his home after returning to Sao Paulo on Feb. 21. Those people are under observation, as are with passengers from the plane.

