Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the New York Post.

Ms. Trudeau “is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” according to a statement from the prime minister’s office reported by CBC news.

PM Trudeau is in good health with no symptoms but is self-isolating for two weeks, according to a spokesperson, the New York Post reported.

He will not be tested for COVID-19, CBC reported, because he is currently asymptomatic.