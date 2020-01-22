President Trump told reporters in Davos, Switzerland that he had been briefed on the Wuhan, China coronavirus and that the United States has the situation “totally under control” and “it’s going to be fine,” The Hill reports.

Trump was asked about the new coronavirus in an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first US case of the virus in Washington state.

Trump said he was “not at all” concerned about the possibility of a pandemic. “We have it totally under control,” Trump told CNBC. “It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control.”

“It’s going to be fine,” the president continued.