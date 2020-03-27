The United Kingdom’s prime minister Boris Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, becoming the second known coronavirus infection in a global head of state. Monaco’s Prince Albert II was confirmed to have coronavirus on March 19.

According to BBC News, Johnson has mild symptoms and is self-isolating in the prime minister’s residence in London.



The UK has seen a sharp increase in cases the last week, with 14,579 confirmed cases and 759 deaths, as of Mar 27.

On Wednesday, the UK’s Prince Charles II was confirmed COVID-19 positive but was reportedly in good condition. Both Johnson and Prince Charles had interacted with Queen Elizabeth II (93) in the last three weeks, but no word was given on whether the Queen had been tested for the virus yet.

Read more at www.bbc.com/news