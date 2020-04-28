There are now more than 1,000,000 known cases of coronavirus in the United States, which accounts for 32.5% of the global total.

The US total as of Apr 28 stands at 1,002,498, a 97% increase since Apr 10. Worldwide, there are 3,083,467 reported cases of COVID-19.



A total of 1,384 Americans died of COVID-19 on Apr 27, with 23,196 new cases reported.

The US total death toll is now 57,266 as of Apr 28, a 160% increase in fatalities since Apr 10. Worldwide, 215,063 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, which means the US accounts for 26.6% of all coronavirus fatalities.

The US, Spain and Italy remain the hardest-hit nations, accounting for 1,436,131 of the 3,083,467 total cases worldwide (46.6%).

China, where the viral outbreak began, has reported only 3,912 cases since Mar 1 and now has the 10th-most cases in the world (83,938). In the last two weeks, Russia, Iran, Turkey, and the UK have all seen their total cases surpass China’s.



Image credit: NIAID. Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland.