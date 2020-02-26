According to a USFK public affairs alert, a United States Forces Korea soldier stationed at Camp Carroll near Daegu in Southeastern Korea tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time a US service member has tested positive for coronavirus.

The USFK reports that the 23-year old male patient is currently in self-quarantine at his off-base residence. The patient visited to military camps from Feb 21-25 and Korean CDC and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed.

“USFK is implementing all appropriate control measures to help control the spread of COVID-19 and remains at risk level ‘high’ for USFK peninsula-wide as a prudent measure to protect the force,” the military agency said in a press release.

South Korea is currently fighting a major outbreak of coronavirus with the greatest number of cases outside mainland China. Camp Carroll is located on the southeastern portion of the Korean Peninsula, approximately 12 miles from the city of Daegu, Korea, where 80% of the country’s 1,146 COVID-19 cases have been traced.

According to USA Today, approximately 28,000 US military personnel are stationed in South Korea.