A local New Hampshire news channel interviewed a 102-year-old survivor of the 1918 flu, who recently recovered from the coronavirus.

Gerry Schappals said she always feels lucky, this after surviving her battle with COVID-19 and overcoming other health issues, including the flu pandemic of 1918.

As a baby, Schappals and her mother contracted the deadly disease and became severely ill. Her father was told that it was unlikely that she would survive, according to her daughter Julia.