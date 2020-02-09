The global threat of measles is not going away and public health authorities aren’t letting their guard down, reported Forbes.

Vaccination policies in many European countries are more punitive than they are in the U.S. It’s not just a requirement for children to be vaccinated in order to enroll in school. There are financial penalties for parents who refuse to vaccinate. And, with few exceptions, no religious or other exemptions are permitted.

The anti-vaxxers counter by considering such government interference with freedom to choose draconian and morally wrong. In their view, it violates people’s freedom from government infringement on their right to choose.