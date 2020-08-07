Exercise intolerance is common in patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) after undergoing pulmonary endarterectomy, a new study finds.

“While mortality and residual pulmonary hypertension at rest are the most commonly reported outcome measures after pulmonary endarterectomy, few studies have focused on exercise capacity,” Dieuwertje Ruigrok, MD, of the department of pulmonary medicine at the University of Amsterdam, and colleagues wrote in a study published in European Respiratory Journal.

