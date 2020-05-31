Sleep-disordered breathing among older adults who were not cognitively impaired contributed to changes in Alzheimer disease-sensitive brain regions, reports NeurologyToday.

Dr. Rauchs told Neurology Today it is probably not feasible to screen all older people. “However, if patients complain of poorly restorative sleep, daytime sleepiness and/or attention deficits, then it is important to screen them for SDB,” she said.

”There is an efficient treatment using continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and treating SDB may help to reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. It will also improves quality of life.”