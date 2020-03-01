Researchers found that gaining extra weight speeds up decline of lung function in older adults, according to a new study.

While lung function decreases naturally as people age, researchers linked moderate or significant weight gain to an even sharper decline.

The study included 3,700 people in Europe and Australia who were recruited between the ages of 20 and 44, and followed for 20 years.

Whether they started out with healthy weight or were overweight or obese, people who gained weight during the study period all had accelerated lung function decline, the investigators found.