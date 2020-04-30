Quest Diagnostics has launched a consumer-based COVID-19 antibody test called QuestDirect, which can be ordered online without the need for a doctor’s visit.

COVID-19 antibody testing may indicate whether “the person has been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it, which may mean that person has at least some immunity to the coronavirus,” according to the FDA.



Quest launched its COVID-19 antibody test service for healthcare providers to order on behalf of patients on Apr 21. With QuestDirect, an individual can request the test and purchase it online.

The process includes:

Request the test online at GetQuestTest.com Complete the online questionnaire that determines if you may benefit from the antibody test Each test request is reviewed and, if appropriate, an order for testing is issued by a licensed physician Purchase the test online for $119.00 Schedule a blood draw at any of the company’s 2,200 patient service centers Receive results via MyQuest, the company’s secure patient portal accessible on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop. (Individuals have the opportunity to speak with a licensed physician about their results.)

After purchasing the service online, an individual will be prompted to schedule an appointment for a blood draw at one of the 2,200 patient service centers Quest Diagnostics operates around the United States. The company said that individuals must not have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 for at least 10 days, must wear a face mask, and pass a contactless temperature check.

According to Quest Diagnostics, test results are available 1-2 days on average after providing a blood draw.

“With the introduction of this test and service, Quest is making it easy for people to access quality testing for antibodies to the virus which causes COVID-19, with access to physician interpretation and steering into needed care,” said Jay Wohlgemuth, MD, senior VP and chief medical officer for Quest Diagnostics. “While the science on COVID-19 is evolving, testing for antibodies may identify people who have likely been exposed to COVID-19 and might have mounted an immune response to the virus. Our goal is to empower individuals and their physicians to make informed decisions about their risk of infection and of spreading the virus.”